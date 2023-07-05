Home  »  Science   »  PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX): A Disaster In The ...

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRFX): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 2.35 million shares of the PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) were traded, and its beta was -0.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.50, and it changed around $1.01 or 18.42% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.25M. PRFX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.10, offering almost -55.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 47.69% since then. We note from PainReform Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.34K.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) trade information

Instantly PRFX has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.42% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 57.50% year-to-date, but still up 27.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) is 28.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 63980.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

PainReform Ltd. (PRFX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -28.60%.

PRFX Dividends

PainReform Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.02% of PainReform Ltd. shares, and 37.30% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.55%. PainReform Ltd. stock is held by 7 institutions, with Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 0.57 million shares worth $0.39 million.

Empirical Financial Services, LLC d/b/a Empirical Wealth Management, with 0.28% or 30000.0 shares worth $20700.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 19107.0 shares worth $11939.0, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares.

