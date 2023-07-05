PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.61, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.16B. PAGS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.49, offering almost -102.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 21.85% since then. We note from PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.82 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.18 million.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) trade information

Instantly PAGS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.71 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.03%. The company’s shares are currently up 10.01% year-to-date, but still up 1.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) is -5.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) estimates and forecasts

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.01 percent over the past six months and at a 9.78% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 17.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $857.94 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. to make $891.71 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $731.44 million and $774.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 30.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.11% per year for the next five years.

PAGS Dividends

PagSeguro Digital Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 23 and August 28.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. shares, and 86.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.55%. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stock is held by 296 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.74% of the shares, which is about 24.55 million shares worth $236.76 million.

FMR, LLC, with 9.66% or 20.21 million shares worth $194.88 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 13.7 million shares worth $132.12 million, making up 6.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, New World Fund, Inc. held roughly 9.49 million shares worth around $91.56 million, which represents about 4.70% of the total shares outstanding.