Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE: OR): Decline Of -61.48% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.94 million shares of the Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.02, and it changed around -$1.71 or -10.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.80B. OR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.96, offering almost -28.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.19, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.45% since then. We note from Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 907.32K.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) trade information

Instantly OR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.77 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.11% year-to-date, but still down -7.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) is -12.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.16, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OR is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $22.64. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.48% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.12% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) estimates and forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.11 percent over the past six months and at a -2.08% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 21.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $45.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd to make $43.77 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $38.01 million and $44.55 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 19.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 35.10%.

OR Dividends

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.24. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd shares, and 67.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.50%. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd stock is held by 258 institutions, with Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 21.99 million shares worth $347.81 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation, with 11.57% or 21.41 million shares worth $338.67 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.79 million shares worth $170.68 million, making up 5.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 6.66 million shares worth around $105.41 million, which represents about 3.61% of the total shares outstanding.