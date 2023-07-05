Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) have been traded, and its beta is 3.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.76, and it changed around -$0.26 or -6.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $133.50M. NINE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.10, offering almost -354.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.01% since then. We note from Nine Energy Service Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 791.78K.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

Instantly NINE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.07 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.62%. The company’s shares are currently down -74.12% year-to-date, but still up 11.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) is 11.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.89 day(s).

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Nine Energy Service Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.12 percent over the past six months and at a -113.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 33.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $161.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Nine Energy Service Inc. to make $161.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142.35 million and $167.43 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.50%.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.21% of Nine Energy Service Inc. shares, and 63.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.17%. Nine Energy Service Inc. stock is held by 87 institutions, with SCF Partners, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.17% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $50.52 million.

Gendell, Jeffrey L., with 5.29% or 1.84 million shares worth $10.21 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $7.39 million, making up 1.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.17 million shares worth around $2.5 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.