Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) In 2023: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 230.11 million shares of the Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) were traded, and its beta was 2.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $61.58M. MULN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.00, offering almost -34900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10. We note from Mullen Automotive Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 312.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 85.41 million.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) trade information

Instantly MULN has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1760 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 43.18%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.59% year-to-date, but still down -41.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN) is -86.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 146.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 100.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $37.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Mullen Automotive Inc. to make $37.1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2021. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.8 million and $19.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 152.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 91.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.10%.

MULN Dividends

Mullen Automotive Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 1.21% or 2.95 million shares worth $9.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.