Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 60.68 million shares of the Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.11, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.43M. MCOM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $119.50, offering almost -108536.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11. We note from Micromobility.com Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Micromobility.com Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended MCOM as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Micromobility.com Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) trade information

Instantly MCOM has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.44% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1392 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -98.27% year-to-date, but still down -15.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM) is -64.35% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 99.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MCOM is forecast to be at a low of $13.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11718.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Micromobility.com Inc. to make $29.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

MCOM Dividends

Micromobility.com Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ:MCOM)’s Major holders