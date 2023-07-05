Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAT) Could Be A Good Bet If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 4.47 million shares of the Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) were traded, and its beta was 2.08. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.20, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.71M. MMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.34, offering almost -1070.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.0% since then. We note from Meta Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.04 million.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

Instantly MMAT has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -83.03% year-to-date, but still up 9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) is -1.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.87 day(s).

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Meta Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.31 percent over the past six months and at a 48.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.80%.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.69% of Meta Materials Inc. shares, and 8.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 9.91%. Meta Materials Inc. stock is held by 133 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.38% of the shares, which is about 6.44 million shares worth $2.63 million.

State Street Corporation, with 1.33% or 6.19 million shares worth $2.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Semiconductor ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 9.02 million shares worth $5.77 million, making up 2.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF held roughly 4.58 million shares worth around $1.87 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.