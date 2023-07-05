Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE: LU) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) were traded, and its beta was 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.51, and it changed around $0.08 or 5.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60B. LU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.34, offering almost -319.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.23, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.54% since then. We note from Lufax Holding Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.74 million.

Lufax Holding Ltd stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended LU as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Lufax Holding Ltd is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) trade information

Instantly LU has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5450 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -22.16% year-to-date, but still up 8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) is 8.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LU is forecast to be at a low of $7.90 and a high of $18.07. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1096.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -423.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lufax Holding Ltd (LU) estimates and forecasts

Lufax Holding Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.50 percent over the past six months and at a -52.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -72.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -29.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd to make $1.45 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -37.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.20%. Lufax Holding Ltd earnings are expected to increase by -38.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.65% per year for the next five years.

LU Dividends

Lufax Holding Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.10. It is important to note, however, that the 6.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.24% of Lufax Holding Ltd shares, and 19.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.03%. Lufax Holding Ltd stock is held by 281 institutions, with Farallon Capital Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.67% of the shares, which is about 38.3 million shares worth $78.12 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.52% or 34.76 million shares worth $70.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 31.03 million shares worth $60.21 million, making up 1.35% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 9.54 million shares worth around $29.09 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.