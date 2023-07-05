Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around -$0.16 or -7.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.41M. RIDE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.95, offering almost -2740.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.64% since then. We note from Lordstown Motors Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.88 million.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Instantly RIDE has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.4299 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.93%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.48% year-to-date, but still down -28.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) is -39.38% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.03 day(s).

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

Lordstown Motors Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -88.17 percent over the past six months and at a -58.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -33.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 430.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $190k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to make $320k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Lordstown Motors Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 40.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.88% per year for the next five years.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.24% or 0.57 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.