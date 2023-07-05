LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTH) In 2023: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In today’s recent session, 3.62 million shares of the LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.71, and it changed around $0.37 or 27.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.69M. LPTH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.05, offering almost -19.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.11% since then. We note from LightPath Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25740.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 36.97K.

LightPath Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended LPTH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. LightPath Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) trade information

Instantly LPTH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.8900 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 39.75% year-to-date, but still up 25.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is 12.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98330.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LPTH is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -75.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -75.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (LPTH) estimates and forecasts

LightPath Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 39.75 percent over the past six months and at a 7.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -9.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $9.17 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect LightPath Technologies Inc. to make $9.04 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.91 million and $9.52 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -18.80%.

LPTH Dividends

LightPath Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.15% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, and 36.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.10%. LightPath Technologies Inc. stock is held by 37 institutions, with AIGH Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 3.4 million shares worth $4.8 million.

AMH Equity Ltd., with 5.91% or 2.21 million shares worth $3.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Micro-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.83 million shares worth $1.01 million, making up 2.26% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $0.76 million, which represents about 1.69% of the total shares outstanding.