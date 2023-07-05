Let’s Talk About How TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ: TMC) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 4.66 million shares of the TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) were traded, and its beta was 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.97, and it changed around $0.34 or 20.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $567.63M. TMC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.70, offering almost 13.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.11% since then. We note from TMC the metals company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Instantly TMC has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 155.75% year-to-date, but still up 42.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) is 183.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.72 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.44 day(s).

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

TMC the metals company Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 180.29 percent over the past six months and at a 65.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.80%.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.15% of TMC the metals company Inc. shares, and 11.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.29%. TMC the metals company Inc. stock is held by 65 institutions, with First Manhattan Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.11% of the shares, which is about 5.91 million shares worth $4.9 million.

Baird Financial Group, Inc., with 0.62% or 1.73 million shares worth $1.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 0.14 million shares worth $0.15 million, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.