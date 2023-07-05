Let’s Get Started On The Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ: UK) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.03 million shares of the Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) have been traded, and its beta is 0.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.52, and it changed around -$0.02 or -2.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.88M. UK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.00, offering almost -1246.15% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.51, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 1.92% since then. We note from Ucommune International Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 431.81K.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) trade information

Instantly UK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7500 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.67%. The company’s shares are currently down -64.46% year-to-date, but still down -11.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) is -22.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.37 day(s).

Ucommune International Ltd (UK) estimates and forecasts

UK Dividends

Ucommune International Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on April 25.

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.00% of Ucommune International Ltd shares, and 48.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.17%. Ucommune International Ltd stock is held by 3 institutions, with Shen, Neil, Nanpeng being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 49.36% of the shares, which is about 2.3 million shares worth $2.25 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 2.55% or 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2354.0 shares worth $2401.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.