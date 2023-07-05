Let’s Discuss The Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 22.67 million shares of the Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) have been traded, and its beta is -0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around $0.34 or 27.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.93M. IMPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.73, offering almost -511.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 41.51% since then. We note from Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19170.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.85K.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Instantly IMPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 27.60% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7600 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.58% year-to-date, but still up 40.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is 20.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.5 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.89 day(s).

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.58 percent over the past six months and at a 24.94% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 65.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 183.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $10.07 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.8 million and $3.08 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 135.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 226.70%.

IMPL Dividends

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 15.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.17% of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 75.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.36%. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 52 institutions, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.42% of the shares, which is about 4.14 million shares worth $6.74 million.

NVP Associates, LLC, with 12.96% or 3.08 million shares worth $5.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.65 million, making up 1.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 96137.0 shares worth around $0.16 million, which represents about 0.40% of the total shares outstanding.