Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 0.43 million shares of the Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have been traded, and its beta is 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.87, and it changed around -$0.62 or -3.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. LMND at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.97, offering almost -95.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.06% since then. We note from Lemonade Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) trade information

Instantly LMND has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.03 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.43%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.32% year-to-date, but still down -0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND) is -7.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.94 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 2.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LMND is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -137.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 52.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Lemonade Inc. (LMND) estimates and forecasts

Lemonade Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.32 percent over the past six months and at a 16.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 27.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.31 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Lemonade Inc. to make $102.39 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $50 million and $74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 94.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 38.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -48.30%. Lemonade Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 22.10% per year for the next five years.

LMND Dividends

Lemonade Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Lemonade Inc. (NYSE:LMND)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.34% of Lemonade Inc. shares, and 35.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.85%. Lemonade Inc. stock is held by 304 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.24% of the shares, which is about 11.98 million shares worth $170.88 million.

Baillie Gifford and Company, with 7.26% or 5.04 million shares worth $71.92 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 2.12 million shares worth $42.13 million, making up 3.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $20.76 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.