Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) Stock Forecast: By 2023, Bulls Expect $80.50 Per Share

In today’s recent session, 2.33 million shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $56.28, and it changed around -$2.31 or -3.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $45.05B. LVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.58, offering almost -16.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.04% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $Novartis AG for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 59.22 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.96%. The company’s shares are currently up 17.08% year-to-date, but still down -3.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is -4.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.32 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 20.16% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $64.50 and a high of $80.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -43.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.08 percent over the past six months and at a 241.67% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 7.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.75% per year for the next five years.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.79% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, and 42.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.62%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is held by 932 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 32.94 million shares worth $1.89 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 4.22% or 32.25 million shares worth $1.85 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.8 million shares worth $620.2 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $502.35 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.