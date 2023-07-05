Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 7.56 million shares of the Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.90, and it changed around -$0.52 or -1.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $49.23B. KVUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.80, offering almost -7.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 4.44% since then. We note from Kenvue Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.91 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.49 million.

Kenvue Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended KVUE as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kenvue Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.3 for the current quarter.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) trade information

Instantly KVUE has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 26.66 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.85%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.72% year-to-date, but still down -0.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) is 2.45% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KVUE is forecast to be at a low of $27.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.83% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kenvue Inc. (KVUE) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.97 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kenvue Inc. to make $3.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Kenvue Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 2.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 1.48% per year for the next five years.

KVUE Dividends

Kenvue Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)’s Major holders