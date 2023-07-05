It’s Easy To Bet On ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) For Economic Progress Over The Impending Months

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) were traded, and its beta was 2.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.72M. TBLT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.59, offering almost -2993.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.35% since then. We note from ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 816.68K.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TBLT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) trade information

Instantly TBLT has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3233 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.11%. The company’s shares are currently down -86.76% year-to-date, but still up 0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) is -58.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.04 day(s).

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) estimates and forecasts

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -84.35 percent over the past six months and at a 87.01% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 10.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $21.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 62.30%.

TBLT Dividends

ToughBuilt Industries Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.03% of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares, and 11.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.47%. ToughBuilt Industries Inc. stock is held by 23 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.23% of the shares, which is about 0.18 million shares worth $0.22 million.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors Llc, with 1.21% or 0.18 million shares worth $0.22 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 85051.0 shares worth $0.2 million, making up 0.57% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62838.0 shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.