Is Immunic Inc.’s (NASDAQ: IMUX) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 1.75 million shares of the Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) were traded, and its beta was 2.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around -$0.18 or -7.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $87.21M. IMUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.76, offering almost -404.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.36% since then. We note from Immunic Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.37 million.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Instantly IMUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.76 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.58%. The company’s shares are currently up 66.43% year-to-date, but still up 62.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) is 43.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.54 day(s).

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Immunic Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.84 percent over the past six months and at a 22.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 27.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 26.10% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.80%. Immunic Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 3.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 15.50% per year for the next five years.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.42% of Immunic Inc. shares, and 65.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.06%. Immunic Inc. stock is held by 86 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.67% of the shares, which is about 4.29 million shares worth $6.4 million.

Deep Track Capital, LP, with 5.68% or 2.52 million shares worth $3.76 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $0.99 million, making up 1.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.33 million shares worth around $0.46 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.