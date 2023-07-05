Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 2.25 million shares of the Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) were traded, and its beta was 1.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.66, and it changed around $1.0 or 21.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $286.34M. IREN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.94, offering almost -22.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.98% since then. We note from Iris Energy Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Instantly IREN has showed a green trend with a performance of 21.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 352.80% year-to-date, but still up 34.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) is 58.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.47 day(s).

Iris Energy Limited (IREN) estimates and forecasts

Iris Energy Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 414.55 percent over the past six months and at a 66.34% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 35.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Iris Energy Limited to make $34 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $15.18 million and $13.47 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 152.40%.

IREN Dividends

Iris Energy Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.97% of Iris Energy Limited shares, and 21.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.02%. Iris Energy Limited stock is held by 34 institutions, with Platinum Investment Management Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.98% of the shares, which is about 2.74 million shares worth $8.37 million.

Regal Partners Ltd., with 2.16% or 1.19 million shares worth $3.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-Bitwise Crypto Industry Innovators ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.71 million shares worth $0.89 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Digital Transformation ETF held roughly 0.42 million shares worth around $1.29 million, which represents about 0.77% of the total shares outstanding.