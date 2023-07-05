IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BACK) Is Something To Consider Today.

In the last trading session, 41.34 million shares of the IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) were traded, and its beta was -0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.03 or 23.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.68M. BACK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.11, offering almost -692.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from IMAC Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.81 million.

IMAC Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BACK as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IMAC Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) trade information

Instantly BACK has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.1750 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -32.08% year-to-date, but still up 13.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK) is 3.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BACK is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $1.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -792.86% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -792.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (BACK) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 57.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 82.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IMAC Holdings Inc. to make $1.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.20%.

BACK Dividends

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

IMAC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BACK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 18.26% of IMAC Holdings Inc. shares, and 16.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 19.65%. IMAC Holdings Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Kestra Advisory Services, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.12% of the shares, which is about 1.69 million shares worth $0.24 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 3.15% or 1.04 million shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $23401.0, which represents about 0.35% of the total shares outstanding.