If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around $0.11 or 20.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.09M. ACST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.99, offering almost -57.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.03% since then. We note from Acasti Pharma Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 59920.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 63.80K.

Acasti Pharma Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ACST as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Acasti Pharma Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) trade information

Instantly ACST has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 20.67% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6200 on Monday, 07/03/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -1.61%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.73% year-to-date, but still up 18.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) is 17.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACST is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -217.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -217.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (ACST) estimates and forecasts

Acasti Pharma Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.73 percent over the past six months and at a -20.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.30%.

ACST Dividends

Acasti Pharma Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 09 and August 14.

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares, and 0.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.08%. Acasti Pharma Inc. stock is held by 3 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.20% of the shares, which is about 90768.0 shares worth $56639.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.05% or 22254.0 shares worth $13886.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 18348.0 shares worth $11449.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.