Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 57.37 million shares of the Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) were traded, and its beta was 0.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around $0.01 or 13.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.20M. IDEX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.77, offering almost -862.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.02, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.0% since then. We note from Ideanomics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 101.87 million.

Ideanomics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IDEX as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ideanomics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) trade information

Instantly IDEX has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.83% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.0925 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -48.29% year-to-date, but still down -7.02% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) is 100.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 93.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IDEX is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1150.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1150.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 292.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $84.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Ideanomics Inc. to make $82.7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.39 million and $9.67 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 232.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 755.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.30%.

IDEX Dividends

Ideanomics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s Major holders