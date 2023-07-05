How To Invest In Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OGI) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 1.22 million shares of the Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.42, and it changed around $0.03 or 7.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $165.99M. OGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.27, offering almost -202.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.37, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.9% since then. We note from Organigram Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.08 million.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) trade information

Instantly OGI has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.59% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.55% year-to-date, but still up 8.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) is 7.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.78 day(s).

Organigram Holdings Inc. (OGI) estimates and forecasts

Organigram Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.18 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 85.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $31.85 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Organigram Holdings Inc. to make $34.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $28.59 million and $34.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.10%.

OGI Dividends

Organigram Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.49% of Organigram Holdings Inc. shares, and 10.81% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.42%. Organigram Holdings Inc. stock is held by 146 institutions, with ETF Managers Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.28% of the shares, which is about 7.35 million shares worth $4.71 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 0.82% or 2.65 million shares worth $1.7 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 14.16 million shares worth $11.33 million, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-The Global X Cannabis ETF held roughly 2.66 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.