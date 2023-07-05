Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In the last trading session, 5.04 million shares of the Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.79, and it changed around $0.25 or 5.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.61B. HBI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.77, offering almost -145.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 19.62% since then. We note from Hanesbrands Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.80 million.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Instantly HBI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.69% year-to-date, but still up 11.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) is 17.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 56.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.63 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) estimates and forecasts

Hanesbrands Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.48 percent over the past six months and at a -65.31% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.80%. Hanesbrands Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -125.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.80% per year for the next five years.

HBI Dividends

Hanesbrands Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.04% of Hanesbrands Inc. shares, and 86.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 87.76%. Hanesbrands Inc. stock is held by 659 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.30% of the shares, which is about 46.48 million shares worth $244.5 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 11.19% or 39.11 million shares worth $205.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.86 million shares worth $61.68 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held roughly 10.83 million shares worth around $68.86 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.