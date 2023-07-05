Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) were traded, and its beta was 3.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.53, and it changed around $0.71 or 25.18% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.45M. GREE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.90, offering almost -1285.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.09% since then. We note from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 763.99K.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Instantly GREE has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.18% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 22.10% year-to-date, but still up 33.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is 58.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -700.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. to make $22.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.34 million and $29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.

GREE Dividends

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE)’s Major holders

Blackrock Inc., with 0.26% or 85734.0 shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.