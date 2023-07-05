Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DNA) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 9.41 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.80, and it changed around -$0.06 or -3.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.91, offering almost -172.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.78% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.62 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended DNA as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.46% year-to-date, but still up 13.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA) is 7.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 183.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.13 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.24, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 57.55% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNA is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -566.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.73 percent over the past six months and at a 62.79% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -38.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.58 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. to make $65.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $144.62 million and $66.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -50.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.80%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.60% per year for the next five years.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders