Future Outlook And Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 1.99 million shares of the Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) were traded, and its beta was 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.05 or 10.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.40M. VEDU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.95, offering almost -306.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 617.07K.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) trade information

Instantly VEDU has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4920 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.81% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) is 14.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.2 day(s).

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (VEDU) estimates and forecasts

VEDU Dividends

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 76.33% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. shares, and 0.20% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.84%. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.06% of the shares, which is about 22075.0 shares worth $10860.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.03% or 11375.0 shares worth $5596.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

