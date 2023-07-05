Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF)

In the last trading session, 9.92 million shares of the Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) were traded, and its beta was 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.25 or -45.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.85M. TTCF currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.43, offering almost -2710.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -66.67% since then. We note from Tattooed Chef Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) trade information

Instantly TTCF has showed a red trend with a performance of -45.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5650 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 46.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.93% year-to-date, but still down -43.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) is -46.61% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.96 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.08 day(s).

Tattooed Chef Inc. (TTCF) estimates and forecasts

TTCF Dividends

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Tattooed Chef Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.34% of Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, and 18.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.51%. Tattooed Chef Inc. stock is held by 143 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.52% of the shares, which is about 2.94 million shares worth $4.18 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.23% or 2.7 million shares worth $3.83 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $1.38 million, making up 1.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.09 million shares worth around $1.34 million, which represents about 1.32% of the total shares outstanding.