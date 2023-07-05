Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE: FIS)

In the last trading session, 8.78 million shares of the Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) were traded, and its beta was 0.82. Most recently the company’s share price was $58.26, and it changed around $3.56 or 6.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.63B. FIS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $105.16, offering almost -80.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 16.63% since then. We note from Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.11 million.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) trade information

Instantly FIS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.70 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.13% year-to-date, but still up 10.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS) is 5.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) estimates and forecasts

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.20 percent over the past six months and at a -10.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.50% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 23 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.71 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 23 analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services Inc. to make $3.59 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.72 billion and $3.61 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.26%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -10.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.05% per year for the next five years.

FIS Dividends

Fidelity National Information Services Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.57 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 3.57% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (NYSE:FIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of Fidelity National Information Services Inc. shares, and 93.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.21%. Fidelity National Information Services Inc. stock is held by 1,376 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.94% of the shares, which is about 58.9 million shares worth $3.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.02% or 53.43 million shares worth $2.9 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 18.0 million shares worth $1.22 billion, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund held roughly 17.51 million shares worth around $1.19 billion, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.