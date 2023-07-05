Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS)

In the last trading session, 4.6 million shares of the D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) were traded, and its beta was -0.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.14, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $297.20M. QBTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.23, offering almost -518.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 81.31% since then. We note from D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.07 million.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Instantly QBTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 48.61% year-to-date, but still up 17.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) is 41.72% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.29 day(s).

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

D-Wave Quantum Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.58 percent over the past six months and at a -25.58% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 67.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.3 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect D-Wave Quantum Inc. to make $3.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.37 million and $1.69 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 67.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 94.80%.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, and 101.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.30%. D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Public Sector Pension Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 73.74% of the shares, which is about 59.43 million shares worth $39.47 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, with 9.85% or 7.94 million shares worth $5.27 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

180 Degree Capital Corp and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.91 million shares worth $1.31 million, making up 1.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.49 million shares worth around $0.71 million, which represents about 0.61% of the total shares outstanding.