Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS)

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.17, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.13M. BRQS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.10, offering almost -1135.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 5.88% since then. We note from Borqs Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.18 million.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Instantly BRQS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.51% year-to-date, but still down -15.62% over the last five days. On the other hand, Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) is -18.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.48 day(s).

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 71.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Borqs Technologies Inc. to make $73.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 46.90%.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.90% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares, and 6.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.36%. Borqs Technologies Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Millennium Management Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.74% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $0.11 million.

NVP Associates, LLC, with 0.18% or 0.1 million shares worth $25287.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 7860.0 shares worth $1953.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.

