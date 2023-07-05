ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE: GWH): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.11 or 7.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $245.68M. GWH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.30, offering almost -227.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.7% since then. We note from ESS Tech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

ESS Tech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended GWH as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ESS Tech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) trade information

Instantly GWH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7400 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.13% year-to-date, but still up 11.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH) is 28.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.94 day(s).

ESS Tech Inc. (GWH) estimates and forecasts

ESS Tech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.13 percent over the past six months and at a 3.39% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 33.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1,690.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect ESS Tech Inc. to make $5.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $686k and $192k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 572.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2,582.30%.

GWH Dividends

ESS Tech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ESS Tech Inc. (NYSE:GWH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.30% of ESS Tech Inc. shares, and 39.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 68.39%. ESS Tech Inc. stock is held by 161 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 23.29% of the shares, which is about 35.95 million shares worth $49.98 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.08% or 4.75 million shares worth $6.6 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 3.38 million shares worth $4.7 million, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $3.19 million, which represents about 1.14% of the total shares outstanding.