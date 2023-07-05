Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) Stock Forecast: $3.00 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In the last trading session, 2.69 million shares of the Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.33, and it changed around $0.08 or 3.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $552.91M. DHC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.30, offering almost -41.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.82% since then. We note from Diversified Healthcare Trust’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.26 million.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DHC as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Diversified Healthcare Trust is expected to report earnings per share of $Danaher Corporation for the current quarter.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) trade information

Instantly DHC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.53 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 260.24% year-to-date, but still up 22.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) is 59.59% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DHC is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -28.76% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -28.76% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) estimates and forecasts

Diversified Healthcare Trust share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 261.80 percent over the past six months and at a 337.50% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.10%. Diversified Healthcare Trust earnings are expected to increase by -109.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.20% per year for the next five years.

DHC Dividends

Diversified Healthcare Trust’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.72 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.72% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.37% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares, and 76.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.10%. Diversified Healthcare Trust stock is held by 240 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.20% of the shares, which is about 24.45 million shares worth $33.01 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.40% or 17.73 million shares worth $23.94 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 10.73 million shares worth $8.49 million, making up 4.48% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.42 million shares worth around $4.15 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.