Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 3.36 million shares of the Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) have been traded, and its beta is 7.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.77, and it changed around $1.12 or 8.85% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $469.95M. DWAC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.63, offering almost -144.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.34, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.38% since then. We note from Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.59K.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) trade information

Instantly DWAC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.85% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.83 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.20% year-to-date, but still up 8.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is 6.50% up in the 30-day period.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) estimates and forecasts

DWAC Dividends

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.78% of Digital World Acquisition Corp. shares, and 6.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.36%. Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 156 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.70% of the shares, which is about 0.51 million shares worth $7.19 million.

Stifel Financial Corporation, with 0.49% or 0.15 million shares worth $2.06 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17141.0 shares worth $0.25 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.