Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.95 million shares of the Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have been traded, and its beta is 1.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.04B. DNN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.53, offering almost -25.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.91, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.41% since then. We note from Denison Mines Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.41 million.

Denison Mines Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended DNN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Denison Mines Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.01 for the current quarter.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Instantly DNN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2700 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.94%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.65% year-to-date, but still up 1.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) is 3.85% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.27, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.26% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DNN is forecast to be at a low of $1.25 and a high of $4.55. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -272.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Denison Mines Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.65 percent over the past six months and at a -250.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -4.10%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.10%.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.56% of Denison Mines Corp. shares, and 35.58% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 35.78%. Denison Mines Corp. stock is held by 212 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.71% of the shares, which is about 39.34 million shares worth $42.88 million.

Alps Advisors Inc., with 4.49% or 37.55 million shares worth $40.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Sprott Uranium Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 37.96 million shares worth $41.38 million, making up 4.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Sprott Uranium Miners ETF held roughly 35.15 million shares worth around $40.42 million, which represents about 4.21% of the total shares outstanding.