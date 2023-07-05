Could Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 2.13 million shares of the Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) were traded, and its beta was 1.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.09, and it changed around $0.66 or 3.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. VSCO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.16, offering almost -166.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.24% since then. We note from Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.29 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Instantly VSCO has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.29 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.44% year-to-date, but still up 5.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) is -2.95% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.62 day(s).

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

Victoria’s Secret & Co. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -50.44 percent over the past six months and at a -50.51% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -77.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -141.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.44 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Victoria’s Secret & Co. to make $1.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.40%.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. earnings are expected to increase by -42.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -12.00% per year for the next five years.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.02% of Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares, and 96.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.78%. Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock is held by 385 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.82% of the shares, which is about 10.66 million shares worth $364.05 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 10.22% or 7.88 million shares worth $269.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.75 million shares worth $108.92 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 2.53 million shares worth around $100.39 million, which represents about 3.26% of the total shares outstanding.