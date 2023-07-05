Could Carvana Co.’s (NYSE: CVNA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 7.55 million shares of the Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) were traded, and its beta was 3.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.80, and it changed around -$0.12 or -0.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.31B. CVNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $58.05, offering almost -125.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.55, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 86.24% since then. We note from Carvana Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.42 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.17 million.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) trade information

Instantly CVNA has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 444.30% year-to-date, but still up 23.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) is 63.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).

Carvana Co. (CVNA) estimates and forecasts

Carvana Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 479.78 percent over the past six months and at a 36.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 49.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 19 analysts expect Carvana Co. to make $2.64 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.88 billion and $3.7 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -33.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -30.00%.

CVNA Dividends

Carvana Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.21% of Carvana Co. shares, and 118.68% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 132.17%. Carvana Co. stock is held by 329 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 14.06 million shares worth $137.63 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 13.10% or 13.91 million shares worth $136.19 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.39 million shares worth $16.06 million, making up 3.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.84 million shares worth around $13.48 million, which represents about 2.68% of the total shares outstanding.