China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.31 million shares of the China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) were traded, and its beta was 1.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.20, and it changed around $0.05 or 4.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.02M. CLEU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.67, offering almost -39.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 58.33% since then. We note from China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 802.86K.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) trade information

Instantly CLEU has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.3200 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.00% year-to-date, but still up 2.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) is 62.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (CLEU) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.20%.

CLEU Dividends

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.31% of China Liberal Education Holdings Limited shares, and 0.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.07%. China Liberal Education Holdings Limited stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.54% of the shares, which is about 0.17 million shares worth $0.1 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.15% or 48266.0 shares worth $29215.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 48266.0 shares worth $42232.0, making up 0.35% of all outstanding shares.