ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 7.91 million shares of the ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.72, and it changed around -$0.07 or -0.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.96B. CHPT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.92, offering almost -128.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.2% since then. We note from ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.67 million.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CHPT as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.16 for the current quarter.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) trade information

Instantly CHPT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.20 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.50% year-to-date, but still up 17.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) is -10.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.64 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 43.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CHPT is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $27.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -209.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -14.68% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (CHPT) estimates and forecasts

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.54 percent over the past six months and at a 40.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 11.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 45.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $154.13 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect ChargePoint Holdings Inc. to make $183.72 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -34.20%.

CHPT Dividends

ChargePoint Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.25% of ChargePoint Holdings Inc. shares, and 51.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.20%. ChargePoint Holdings Inc. stock is held by 508 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 7.07% of the shares, which is about 24.79 million shares worth $236.27 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.07% or 24.76 million shares worth $259.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.32 million shares worth $79.29 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 7.01 million shares worth around $66.76 million, which represents about 2.00% of the total shares outstanding.