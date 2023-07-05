Can Asana Inc. (NYSE: ASAN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.05, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.90B. ASAN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.51, offering almost -33.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.66% since then. We note from Asana Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Asana Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended ASAN as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Asana Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.11 for the current quarter.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Instantly ASAN has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 23.11 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 60.13% year-to-date, but still up 3.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) is -3.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.69, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 6.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAN is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 54.65% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Asana Inc. (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

Asana Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 60.48 percent over the past six months and at a 50.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 67.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 17.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $157.91 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Asana Inc. to make $162.84 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Asana Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders