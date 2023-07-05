C3.ai Inc. (NYSE: AI): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 12.74 million shares of the C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) were traded, and its beta was 1.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $37.29, and it changed around $0.86 or 2.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.26B. AI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.87, offering almost -31.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 72.75% since then. We note from C3.ai Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 25.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.09 million.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) trade information

Instantly AI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 233.24% year-to-date, but still up 16.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI) is 7.40% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 33.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

C3.ai Inc. (AI) estimates and forecasts

C3.ai Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 242.11 percent over the past six months and at a 35.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -41.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $71.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect C3.ai Inc. to make $73.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.60%.

AI Dividends

C3.ai Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

C3.ai Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.32% of C3.ai Inc. shares, and 42.69% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.60%. C3.ai Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.11% of the shares, which is about 9.09 million shares worth $305.18 million.

Baker Hughes Holdings LLC, with 6.17% or 6.92 million shares worth $232.32 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.82 million shares worth $31.54 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.43 million shares worth around $27.24 million, which represents about 2.24% of the total shares outstanding.