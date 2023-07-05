Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BDTX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.53 million shares of the Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) were traded, and its beta was 2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.77, and it changed around -$0.28 or -5.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $198.38M. BDTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.85, offering almost -43.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.18, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 75.26% since then. We note from Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.79 million.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) trade information

Instantly BDTX has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.85 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.36%. The company’s shares are currently up 165.00% year-to-date, but still up 159.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) is 121.86% up in the 30-day period.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (BDTX) estimates and forecasts

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 190.85 percent over the past six months and at a 21.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 15.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 20.00% in the next quarter.

BDTX Dividends

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.03% of Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 75.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.67%. Black Diamond Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Bellevue Group AG being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.78% of the shares, which is about 5.4 million shares worth $10.2 million.

NEA Management Company, LLC, with 9.45% or 3.45 million shares worth $6.52 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $0.87 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.