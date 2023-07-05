Home  »  Business   »  Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Stock: ...

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ: BDRX) Stock: Can It Surge Further?

In the last trading session, 8.92 million shares of the Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.06. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.07, and it changed around $0.0 or -4.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.18M. BDRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.80, offering almost -29614.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.29% since then. We note from Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.26 million.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) trade information

Instantly BDRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -98.35% year-to-date, but still up 4.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX) is -23.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (BDRX) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $240k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc to make $370k in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2019.

BDRX Dividends

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:BDRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc shares, and 2.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.11%. Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc stock is held by 9 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 53016.0 shares worth $20676.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.25% or 47289.0 shares worth $18442.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

