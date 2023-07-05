Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) Stock Forecast 2023: $249.12 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 1.53 million shares of the Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.10, and it changed around -$0.63 or -4.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.62B. BILI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.46, offering almost -95.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $8.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.5% since then. We note from Bilibili Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

Bilibili Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended BILI as a Hold, whereas 30 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Bilibili Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.35 for the current quarter.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) trade information

Instantly BILI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.98 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -36.26% year-to-date, but still down -2.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) is -1.44% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.48 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $160.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BILI is forecast to be at a low of $91.97 and a high of $249.12. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1549.8% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -509.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Bilibili Inc. (BILI) estimates and forecasts

Bilibili Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.26 percent over the past six months and at a 51.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 49.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 62.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $728.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Bilibili Inc. to make $920.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $682.08 million and $852.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -56.00%.

BILI Dividends

Bilibili Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 06 and September 11.

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.23% of Bilibili Inc. shares, and 23.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.82%. Bilibili Inc. stock is held by 254 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.78% of the shares, which is about 12.37 million shares worth $187.43 million.

Yiheng Capital Management, L.P., with 3.45% or 11.27 million shares worth $170.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Artisan Developing World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.32 million shares worth $65.42 million, making up 1.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Developing World Fund held roughly 3.24 million shares worth around $49.04 million, which represents about 0.99% of the total shares outstanding.