Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.26, and it changed around $0.17 or 1.87% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $260.06M. BIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.25, offering almost -215.87% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.38% since then. We note from Big Lots Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Big Lots Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 4 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended BIG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Big Lots Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$3.77 for the current quarter.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.87% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.62 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.74%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.01% year-to-date, but still up 1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is 52.55% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.96 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.98, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -54.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BIG is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 2.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 56.8% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Big Lots Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -37.01 percent over the past six months and at a -56.04% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -65.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 12.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Big Lots Inc. to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -29.60%.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 13.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.34% of Big Lots Inc. shares, and 112.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 116.31%. Big Lots Inc. stock is held by 267 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 16.49% of the shares, which is about 4.81 million shares worth $52.74 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.89% or 4.34 million shares worth $47.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2.19 million shares worth $31.47 million, making up 7.55% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $28.61 million, which represents about 6.03% of the total shares outstanding.