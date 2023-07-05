Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: BXRX): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 7.31 million shares of the Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.16 or -13.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.21M. BXRX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.72, offering almost -3634.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.5% since then. We note from Baudax Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 million.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) trade information

Instantly BXRX has showed a red trend with a performance of -13.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -68.24% year-to-date, but still up 92.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) is 94.23% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 59750.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.22 day(s).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Baudax Bio Inc. (BXRX) estimates and forecasts

Baudax Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.87 percent over the past six months and at a 99.46% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 95.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.10% in the next quarter.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $300k and $238k respectively.

BXRX Dividends

Baudax Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Baudax Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX)’s Major holders