Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: APLD): Decline Of -81.45% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2023

In the last trading session, 4.53 million shares of the Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) were traded, and its beta was 3.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.92, and it changed around $0.57 or 6.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $883.08M. APLD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.62, offering almost -17.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 91.43% since then. We note from Applied Digital Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.43 million.

Applied Digital Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APLD as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Digital Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.04 for the current quarter.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) trade information

Instantly APLD has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.00 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 439.13% year-to-date, but still up 7.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD) is 7.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.8 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APLD is forecast to be at a low of $8.50 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -81.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Digital Corporation (APLD) estimates and forecasts

Applied Digital Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 427.66 percent over the past six months and at a -253.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.90%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 604.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $30 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Applied Digital Corporation to make $55.37 million in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.52 million and $6.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 298.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 733.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 24.90%.

APLD Dividends

Applied Digital Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Applied Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:APLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.22% of Applied Digital Corporation shares, and 34.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.74%. Applied Digital Corporation stock is held by 95 institutions, with Hood River Capital Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.87% of the shares, which is about 4.67 million shares worth $10.46 million.

Oasis Management Co Ltd., with 4.65% or 4.46 million shares worth $9.99 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.84 million shares worth $3.38 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.52 million shares worth around $4.03 million, which represents about 1.60% of the total shares outstanding.