Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ: AHI): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 13.79 million shares of the Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) were traded, and its beta was 3.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.30, and it changed around $1.47 or 38.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.08M. AHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.52, offering almost -192.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 87.92% since then. We note from Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended AHI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) trade information

Instantly AHI has showed a green trend with a performance of 38.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.68 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.66%. The company’s shares are currently up 223.17% year-to-date, but still down -0.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI) is 306.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -76.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AHI is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 43.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (AHI) estimates and forecasts

AHI Dividends

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. (NASDAQ:AHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. shares, and 0.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 0.80%. Advanced Health Intelligence Ltd. stock is held by 8 institutions, with Susquehanna International Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.26% of the shares, which is about 82093.0 shares worth $30243.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.04% or 13107.0 shares worth $4828.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.