Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 2.23 million shares of the Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.75, and it changed around $0.32 or 13.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.00M. ACET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.87, offering almost -695.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.0% since then. We note from Adicet Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 721.25K.

Adicet Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ACET as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Adicet Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.68 for the current quarter.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) trade information

Instantly ACET has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.95 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.24% year-to-date, but still down -40.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) is -47.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.88, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACET is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $38.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1281.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -118.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) estimates and forecasts

Adicet Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.84 percent over the past six months and at a -30.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -21.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -35.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -88.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Adicet Bio Inc. to make $1.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.40%. Adicet Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.10% per year for the next five years.

ACET Dividends

Adicet Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 08 and August 14.

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.31% of Adicet Bio Inc. shares, and 105.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.66%. Adicet Bio Inc. stock is held by 167 institutions, with Orbimed Advisors LLC. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.34% of the shares, which is about 7.45 million shares worth $20.33 million.

RTW Investments LP, with 9.87% or 4.24 million shares worth $11.58 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.54 million shares worth $4.22 million, making up 3.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.98 million shares worth around $2.69 million, which represents about 2.29% of the total shares outstanding.