A Business Review Of Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 6.35 million shares of the Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.97. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.25, and it changed around $0.21 or 3.46% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.23B. FTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.89, offering almost -106.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.76% since then. We note from Farfetch Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 12.37 million.

Farfetch Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended FTCH as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Farfetch Limited is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) trade information

Instantly FTCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.46% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.56 on Monday, 07/03/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.73%. The company’s shares are currently up 32.11% year-to-date, but still up 16.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH) is 25.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.05 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.94% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTCH is forecast to be at a low of $4.30 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -220.0% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 31.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Farfetch Limited (FTCH) estimates and forecasts

Farfetch Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.38 percent over the past six months and at a 21.74% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -6.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -327.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $644.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Farfetch Limited to make $727.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.00%.

FTCH Dividends

Farfetch Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in August.

Farfetch Limited (NYSE:FTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.09% of Farfetch Limited shares, and 74.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.45%. Farfetch Limited stock is held by 349 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.68% of the shares, which is about 44.7 million shares worth $219.46 million.

Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC, with 7.29% or 25.71 million shares worth $126.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 5.5 million shares worth $27.0 million, making up 1.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. held roughly 5.35 million shares worth around $36.5 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.